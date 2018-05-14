Key update on Liverpool efforts to bring in £60m Lyon star

Liverpool’s interest in signing Nabil Fekir has been confirmed by the city’s local paper – but they insist the club are yet to launch a firm offer for the Lyon playmaker.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Ligue 1, scoring 22 goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances; form which has brought him to the attention of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Liverpool.

Last week it was claimed the player had already given Jurgen Klopp his word on a summer move to Anfield, and while the report was later denied by the France international’s father, it appears Liverpool’s interest in the player is genuine.

According to the Liverpool Echo, negotiations between the two clubs are yet to begin in earnest, with Liverpool’s current attention focused on the Champions League final.

However, the paper writes Klopp and his team of scouts has kept a close eye on Fekir and are keen on adding the player to their ranks this summer as they seek a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

The paper adds that Klopp is expected to spend big this summer as the club plots an assault on the Premier League title and further progress in the Champions League, with another new defender and a new goalkeeper also expected to be added.

Klopp was giving little away when asked about his transfer plans this summer, saying: “For sure we will do that you can imagine, we need more players here and there.

“But I am still a big believer in developing and developing a team, and these boys made a big step and I am sure they will take another step.”

