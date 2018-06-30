Ki explains decision to snub Milan and move to Newcastle

Ki Sung-yueng has become Newcastle’s second signing of the summer after arriving on a free transfer and signing a two-year contract on Tyneside.

The South Korea captain will become a Magpie on July 1 once his deal at relegated Swansea has expired.

Newcastle announced the move on Friday, with the midfielder following Martin Dubravka into St James’ Park this summer.

“I’m pleased to welcome Ki to the club. He is a player with lots of Premier League and international experience and it was an easy decision to bring him here,” Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez said.

“He is the captain of his country, a good character and he will be a good addition to the squad.”

The 29-year-old started out with FC Seoul but is well known to British fans, having joined Celtic in 2009.

He spent three seasons with the Bhoys before starting a six-year spell with Swansea that was punctuated only by his loan spell at Sunderland in 2013/14.

The player was thought to have spurned advances from AC Milan to sign up with Newcastle and, explaining his move, said: “I’m so pleased I can join the club.

“I was always pleasantly surprised when I came to St James’ Park to play against Newcastle – there is a great atmosphere and the passion from the fans is a great support to the players.

“Everyone knows how big this club is so I’m really looking forward to playing with my team-mates and for the fans.”