Ki Sung-yueng announces emotional Swansea exit

Ki Sung-yueng has announced he is leaving Swansea via his Instagram feed in the wake of their relegation to the Championship.

The 29-year-old South Korea midfielder made 137 appearances for the club in the top flight, scoring 12 goals.

Ki wrote on Instagram: “It was a great privilege to play for swansea for 5years. Just want to say thanks to all swansea fans who always gave passionate support to us every single games.

“Last couple of years personally, I felt sorry to the fans about our inconsistent performance on the pitch and really feel frustrated and disappointed about what happened to us today [Sunday].

“But I believe Swansea will come back stronger and will find the philosophy of Swansea football club for the fans.

“Also big thanks to all my team-mates. It was a great joy to work with you guys on and off the pitch. I wish all the best of luck in the future to everyone. Once again thanks.”

Ki joins long-serving Leon Britton and Angel Rangel in leaving the Welsh club this summer.