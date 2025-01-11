Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is close to signing a pre-contract agreement with Celtic, TEAMtalk understands, with sources close to the negotiations outlining the prospect of a loan deal in the January transfer window.

With Arsenal deciding not to exercise their one-year option in Tierney’s contract, the left-back will become a free agent at the end of the season. The Scotland international is able to sign a pre-contract with a club outside the Premier League from this month, and that is what Celtic are trying to do.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher that Celtic are now getting close to agreeing on a pre-contract with Tierney.

The Arsenal left-back has given his full blessing over a return to the Scottish Premiership giants and has subsequently turned down all other offers to secure a return to Celtic Park.

Celtic’s main objective is to make sure they are able to get Kieran Tierney on a free transfer next summer, but TEAMtalk understands that they have not given up hopes of signing him on a loan deal in the January window.

The Scottish Premiership leaders have been trying for a loan deal this month, but there are difficulties.

While Arsenal would be willing to send Tierney out on loan for the rest of the season and also pay a portion of his wages, the Premier League club would be looking for a loan fee of £2.5m.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has previously dismissed suggestions that Tierney could leave in January, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been coy about a potential return for the star left-back, having worked with him at Celtic Park before he left for the Gunners in 2019.

Rodgers said in December: “Kieran is someone I know really well but there will be lots of players linked with coming to Celtic.

“We will never speak about a player, especially a young player who is at another club. But we’ve got work to do, we know that. We want to improve the squad further in a number of key areas.

“But until that happens, the players we’ve got here have been working so well and we’ll just continue to work with them and see what happens in January.”

Kieran Tierney has rejected West Ham for Celtic

Tierney may have failed to do a great deal at Arsenal, but he is not short of suitors. Clubs in the Premier League and mainland Europe have expressed a desire to sign him, but he has picked Celtic above them all.

According to TBR, West Ham United are among the clubs who enquired about a potential deal for Tierney.

Leicester City and Brentford have also made moves for the 27-year-old, and so have clubs in Italy, Germany and France.

Tierney, though, has always been set on a return to Celtic, and it seems that it is only a matter of time before he gets his wish.

Latest Celtic news: Nicolas Kuhn bids, Liverpool duo linked

While Celtic fans will be delighted with the prospect of seeing Kieran Tierney back at Celtic Park, there is the possibility of a player leaving the Hoops in the January transfer window.

Nicolas Kuhn has established himself as an important player for Celtic. The 25-year-old forward has scored nine goals and given six assists in the Scottish Premiership this season. He has found the back of the net twice and has provided one assist in the Champions League as well.

The German star’s performances have caught the eyes of Brighton and Hove Albion. TEAMtalk reported in December that the Seagulls are considering a bid for Kuhn in January and so are Brentford.

Along with Tierney, Celtic could sign another Premier League club. According to a report, the Bhoys have shown interest in Wataru Endo.

Endo is not playing regularly for Liverpool under Arne Slot, and there is a chance that the Premier League leaders could offload him this month.

Another Liverpool player could be on his way out of Anfield. While it is unlikely that the Merseyside will let Caoimhin Kelleher leave in the middle of the season, with the goalkeeper himself not happy playing second fiddle to Alisson, it is hard to see the Republic of Ireland international staying at the club for the 2025-26 campaign.

Former Celtic striker and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Chris Sutton has tipped Kelleher to join the Hoops. Kasper Schmeichel is the first-choice goalkeeper at the Glasgow club, but he is 38 now.

IN-FOCUS: Kieran Tierney’s time at Celtic