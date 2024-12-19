Kieran Tierney will not be offered a new deal by Arsenal, and he could return to Celtic, with both parties open to reuniting, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tierney is regarded by many as one of the best Scottish full-backs of the last decade and his career has taken him to the heights of the Premier League.

However, his career has been blighted by injuries and this has perhaps stopped him becoming a key figure at Arsenal in recent seasons.

It’s now been confirmed that the Gunners will not look to renew his deal and he will be allowed to leave the club for nothing in the summer of 2025. That exit could come sooner, however, as a number of sides are keen to do a cheap January deal.

There has always been speculation of a return to his beloved Celtic and sources have confirmed that it’s a move that is of interest to both parties.

The left-back is keen to return home at some point and he still aims to play for Celtic before his career finishes.

There has been contact but there are big hurdles to clearing the way for a deal, none more so than the wages the Arsenal man picks up weekly. He currently earns £80,000 a week and that is a wage that would be impossible for the Hoops to pay.

There may have to be compromises made, but Tierney’s desire to return home opens the door to a potential deal and there will be more discussions to see if an agreement is possible.

Celtic face competition

Celtic will face competition for his signature as sources in Spain say Real Sociedad are still big fans of his and have been alerted to the fact he is available on a free. The Scotland international enjoyed his time in Spain and became very popular with the club’s fans.

They were unable to make a loan deal permanent last summer but if resources had allowed they would have pushed to land him.

Sources have stated that Tierney has options in the English Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga, so his homecoming to Celtic is not guaranteed.

Celtic round-up: Prem sides after Hoops star

Celtic could soon lose star winger Nicolas Kuhn, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We are aware that Premier League sides Brentford and Brighton are keen on the signing of the attacker, who has 23 direct goal contributions this season.

Meanwhile, the Hoops could soon land Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

They have been linked with his signing, and the Reds have decided that the midfielder could leave for as little as £15million.

