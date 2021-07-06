Kieran Trippier probed about Manchester United transfer

Kieran Trippier refused to talk about his future when he was probed about transfer links to Manchester United on Monday.

As you might expect Trippier is fully focused on England’s Euro 2020 semi-final date with Denmark on Wednesday.

After starting against Croatia and Germany and getting a 20-minute run out against Ukraine, the Atletico Madrid man is hoping for a start against the Danes.

Gareth Southgate has successfully shuffled his Three Lions pack to date and Trippier, 30, will be hoping his dead ball expertise will get him a place in the XI at Wembley.

Manchester United officials are “interested” in the Atletico Madrid man once again after failing to land him in January. Ed Woodward could not get a deal over the line earlier this year, but the versatile defender remains on United’s wanted list.

John Murtough reportedly failed recently with his first bid, which came in at £10million. Atletico want more for their LaLiga title winner.

The BBC though state that United apparently not willing to go to £20m for the former Burnley and Spurs man.

Simon Stone claims Trippier, who played at left-back in England’s opening 1-0 Euro 2020 win over Croatia, “is keen on a move to United”.

A transfer back to the north west of England would reunite the defender with his family after he left for Madrid in 2019.

Trippier though refused to enter in any talk regarding a transfer and told The Guardian: “I’ve just enjoyed the season [at Atletico] and we’ve won the title.

“I’m away with England, we’re playing Denmark and I’m not focusing on my club or what is going on.

“I’m just focused on England and doing as best as I can if I play. If I don’t play, I still give 100 percent.”

He added: “It’s been an unbelievable season and it motivates me to win more, even at my age.

“Coming away with England, it gives me real confidence,. Maybe I can share that experience with others who have not won things.

“Then again, we have players who are winning trophies with their clubs now and they all have that winning mentality.”

The England squad are keeping himself busy ahead of facing Denmark. Trippier though is avoiding the group showings of Love Island.

“I can’t stand the show!” he said.

“I wasn’t nervous,” he said of the World Cup. “Even in the semi-final against Croatia I wasn’t nervous.

No nerves for Trippier

“I don’t get nervous before games, it’s more I can’t wait to get going. I wouldn’t say it’s nerves.

“It’s more I’ve played in a lot of big games now, so when I come into semi-finals it’s just excitement. You are seeing the place, you are seeing the whole nation.

“Everyone is buzzing and it’s just good to see smiles on everyone’s faces. After the year-and-a-half that we’ve all had it’s good to them all smiling again.

“It is good for us players, staff to see everybody enjoying themselves.”

The feelgood factor looked to have been added to on Monday by some treats, with a few ice cream vans seen entering St George’s Park as Trippier spoke to reporters.

The spirit within the camp has been noticeable throughout the competition, particularly when Ed Sheeran dropped into the training base after the group stage.

“Ed Sheeran comes in, all the boys are buzzing. We’re all singing with him and having a good time and it brings you all together,” said Trippier.

“Then we play Germany and we’re fantastic, we play Ukraine and the lads did unbelievable again and we have another big task against Denmark in front of us.”