Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing Kieran Trippier to Manchester United this summer and are lining up his replacement, claims a report.

United have been tracking the England full-back all summer but have been patient in the pursuit of the former Burnley man.

Atletico have made it clear they will not let him leave without a fight. They have a €40m (£34.5m) exit clause in his deal and will seek as close to that as possible before letting him depart.

However, according to AS, Diego Simeone is resigned to losing the former Burnley man and has begun looking at replacements.

And one man who fits the bill is Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi.

The Italian outlet report that Atleti are hoping to lure the 30-year-old to Madrid. His contract expires in 2023 and, as per Nicolo Schira he has no future under Jose Mourinho in Rome.

Florenzi has been on loan at Valencia and PSG in the last two seasons and Florenzi has not gone to Portugal for Roma’s pre-season tour.

Atleti are expected to go after Florenzi if United come back with a serious offer for Trippier.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants some serious competition for Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Alessandro #Florenzi doesn’t join #ASRoma for the tournée in Portugal. He is not in #Mourinho’s plans and is set to leave Roma this summer. #AtleticoMadrid are looking him if a possible replacement of Kieran #Trippier, who is in advanced talks with #ManchesterUnited. #transfers https://t.co/K2mIcybWzx — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 1, 2021

United have been accused of submitting a “terrible” opening bid of just £6.9m for Trippier last month.

That was according to Jan-Aage Fjortoft, the former Premier League striker now working in TV.

Atleti holding out for £30m

According to the Daily Star, the reigning LaLiga champions are holding out for £30m.

United, though, do not want to meet that valuation for a player, who will turn 31 next month.

Negotiations had subsequently stalled, Trippier is said to have set his heart set on a move to United.

The England international played a key role in Los Rojiblancos’ LaLiga title win last season.

Trippier played 28 league games last season, contributing six assists. He then played in five of England’s seven Euro 2020 games as they reached the final against Italy.

United though consider Atletico’s asking price too steep are are apparently willing to bide their time over a move for the former Burnley man.

READ MORE: Man Utd told £43m offer would be good enough to land high-octane star