King bags hat-trick as Bournemouth down West Ham

A Joshua King hat-trick gave Bournemouth a dramatic 3-2 win over West Ham after a hugely eventful afternoon at the Vitality Stadium.

The in-form marksman took his tally to eight goals in his last seven games despite having earlier missed a penalty.

In fact Bournemouth, who had scored all seven of their previous spot-kicks this season, managed to fluff two in the space of half an hour after Benik Afobe assumed responsibility with the same result.

But ultimately it did not matter as King hit a last-minute winner to complete his treble, cancelling out strikes from Michail Antonio and Andre Ayew to secure their first success of the year at the ninth attempt.

The Cherries were gifted the chance to take the lead after only eight minutes when Sofiane Feghouli needlessly hauled down Charlie Daniels in the area and ref Bobby Madley pointed to the spot.

But King sidefooted his penalty horribly wide – and just 48 seconds later West Ham had the ball in the net.

It was not down to a lightning counter-attack, though, but a mistake by Harry Arter, who gave the ball away to Feghouli on the edge of the box.

The winger atoned for his error at the other end by playing in Antonio, who turned and fired through the legs of Simon Francis for his ninth goal of the season.

With their tails up, West Ham attempted to extend their lead but Antonio and Manuel Lanzini fired presentable chances wide.

Instead Bournemouth hauled themselves level when King expertly flicked a loose ball in the area over Jose Fonte before holding off the defender’s half-hearted challenge and tucking the ball past Darren Randolph.

Fonte then gave away the softest of penalties when sticking out a leg as Marc Pugh darted past him, and this time Afobe stepped up only to roll his effort into the arms of the diving Randolph.

Yet three minutes into the second half Bournemouth took the lead, King pouncing after Afobe flicked on Ryan Fraser’s free-kick.

West Ham’s players protested that King was offside when the kick was taken, and that the ball had struck Afobe’s arm, but after a long chat with his assistant Madley signalled a goal.

The Hammers thought they had snatched a point with seven minutes remaining when Sam Byram overlapped down the right and squared for fellow substitute Ayew to fire home.

But King completed his treble at the death, blasting the winner after Randolph had blocked Jack Wilshere’s shot, to secure a much-needed three points.