King fires Bournemouth to victory over laboured Man Utd

Josh King’s first half strike secured all three points for Bournemouth over a very poor Manchester United at the Vitality stadium.

United looked in control in the opening period of the game under no pressure from Bournemouth, but as the conditions worsened the Red Devils inexplicably dropped off.

Daniel James came closest for United, smashing a shot just wide of Aaron Ramsdale’s left post, but were unable to create other clearcut chances.

Josh King gave Bournemouth the lead on the stroke of half-time, as he was given all the time in the world to bring the ball down in the United area, easily turning Aaron Wan-Bissaka before firing under De Gea.

Bournemouth – buoyed by their late first half goal – started brightly in the second half, with United unable to maintain any possession in dangerous areas of the pitch.

The home side came close to doubling their lead on a couple of occasions, but De Gea denied King before pushing Harry Wilson’s fierce drive round the post.

Mason Greenwood came closest to levelling for United, hitting the post as he drifted away from his marker at the back post, with virtually his first touch having come off the bench.