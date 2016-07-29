King pens new four-year with Premier League champs Leicester

Leicester City midfielder Andy King has committed his future to the Premier League Champions by putting pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

The 27-year-old follows teammates Jamie Vardy and Ben Chilwell in signing a new deal at the Foxes, having made 25 appearances last season.

His previous deal was due to expire in 2018, but the new agreement will see the Welshman stay at Leicester until 2020.

It means King is the only player in the Premier League era to earn league winners’ medals in each of England’s top three tiers with one team.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Leicester City are delighted to announce that midfielder Andy King has committed his long-term future to the football club by signing a new contract until 2020.”

A former Chelsea academy member, King has been with City since 2004 and has made 331 appearances for Leicester since his debut in 2007 and netted 59 goals. He is also the player to have scored the most goals at King Power Stadium since it opened in 2002.

Boss Ranieri wants to keep his title-winning squad together after their stunning success but has lost N’Golo Kante to Chelsea while striker Leonardo Ulloa is interesting Swansea and West Brom, although he wants to talk to the Foxes about his future first before making any decision.

Ranieri continues to insist last year’s PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez is going nowhere but Gokhan Inler and Ritchie de Laet will be allowed to leave for the right price having not been included in the squad for their current trip to America.