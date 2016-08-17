Klavan gives his verdict on ‘crazy’ Liverpool debut

Estonia centre-back Ragnar Klavan isn’t sure whether he will keep his place in the Liverpool side after the Reds conceded three goals at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old arrived at Anfield from Augsburg for just £4.2million earlier this summer as a back-up option for Jurgen Klopp, but the Estonia skipper started in the 4-3 win at Arsenal and will be hoping to keep his place against Burnley.

Klavan calmly slotted in at the heart of the back four and did a pretty solid job at The Emirates with Mamadou Sakho and the Joel Matip both unavailable, but he wasn’t “too happy” with conceding three times on his Premier League debut.

“It was a crazy game,” Klavan told the Liverpool Echo.

“This is one of the best leagues in the world and when your first game is against Arsenal you know it’s going to be at a really high level. It was a good for me to see what the Premier League is like.

“For the spectators, it was an amazing game to watch but there were good moments and bad moments for us.

“Winning was special but as a centre-half, when your team concedes three goals it’s never too great a day. You can’t be too happy.

“I enjoyed it but I have no idea whether I’ll continue to start. For me it’s more important how the team does.

“If the manager decides that it’s better if someone else plays then that’s okay.”

“That will just mean I have to work harder to come back. This way is good. The best guys always play to help the team.”

Matip, who has been struggling with a foot problem, could well be given a run-out against Burton in the League Cup next Tuesday with Klavan keeping his place alongside Dejan Lovren against Burnley.