Ragnar Klavan’s new club mocks Man Utd after signing Liverpool old boy

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan’s new club have seemingly mocked Manchester United’s deal for Jadon Sancho after announcing the capture of the centre-back.

Klavan has put pen-to-paper on a deal on a deal with Club Paide Linnameeskond back in his home country of Estonia. The move sees the 35-year-old rack up the 10th club of his career, but his new team couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke some fun at Liverpool’s bitter rivals United over their impending signing of Sancho.

Almost immediately after his signing was confirmed, Club Paide took to social media to keep the Reds fans entertained.

Klavan was at Anfield for two seasons after being signed from FC Augsburg by Jurgen Klopp in 2016. He eventually left in 2018 after completing a switch to Serie A outfit Caligari.

The centre-back hardly excelled on Merseyside but was a firm favourite with the Anfield faithful. His best moment for the Reds came when he scored a late winner at Burnley as Liverpool pushed for Champions League in 2017.

The closest he came to winning silverware for Klopp’s men was when they lost the 2018 Champions League final.

In all Klavan has made 565 club career appearances, scoring 29 goals in that time. He has also won a whopping 127 caps for Estonia.

PSG told to act fast over Mbappe

Meanwhile, PSG have been told to take drastic action if Kylian Mbappe continues to hold out over a new deal, though it could ultimately pave the way for a move to England if it backfired.

The France sensation is already lauded as one of the world’s most elite footballers. He, along with Erling Haaland are widely tipped to become the pre-eminent forwards in European football. That is once Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski all retire.

Mbappe recently suffered heartache when missing the crucial penalty at Euro 2020. That cemented a monumental upset as Switzerland progressed, but per a former France international, that may not be the only disappointment he experiences this year.

Ex-Marseille stalwart and 23-times capped France star, Eric Di Meco, has laid out a scenario Mbappe would not wish to hear.

The striker has just a single year remaining on his current deal in Paris. With a seemingly endless list of suitors including the frequently touted Liverpool, Mbappe may have his eyes on his next destination.

Indeed, a report in June suggested the hitman has already asked to leave PSG this summer.

Drastic action needed

For now, though, he remains under contract, but if he refuses to pen fresh terms, Di Meco believes PSG should take drastic action.

“The problem in this story is that by letting him go into the last year of his contract, he is the one who holds the cards,” Di Meco told RMC Sport (via Caught Offside)

“What you can do when you are PSG and you are powerful is say: ‘You don’t want to continue [with us]? Well, you can stay on the bench all year.’

“Paris has the means to do it. And by doing that, you show the guys who arrive that they cannot run the show.”

