Klich reveals how Bielsa inspired Leeds comeback victory

Mateusz Klich has claimed Marcelo Bielsa’s calm head as others around him were panicking helped inspire Leeds to a vital 2-1 victory at Rotherham on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, Championship table-toppers Leeds were in danger of losing for the seventh time this season and fourth time in five games thanks to Semi Ajayi’s thunderous strike.

But two second-half goals from Klich turned the match on its head and strengthened Leeds grip at the summit after nearest challengers Norwich were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Sheffield United.

And Klich, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, has explained how Bielsa’s calmness in the dressing room aided Leeds’ recovery.

Klich said: “We were angry (at half-time) because we didn’t play like we wanted to play.

“He (Bielsa) was quite calm. We needed to stay calm, to do our thing and score goals because obviously you need goals to win games.”

“It was a necessary win,” Bielsa said after the game. “We still have many games to play. In the first half, we didn’t create any chances. The first goal had a positive impact on the team.”​

Asked whether Klich’s goals have come at a good time of the season, Bielsa added: “When it is hard for the team to score goals, we have another player capable of scoring. It is always something positive for the team.”​

The 28-year-old Pole now has seven goals this term and he was relieved to return to the goals trail after a barren 15-game spell without a goal.

“I think maybe that start [Klich scored five times and assisted five more as Leeds started the season strongly] was even too good and that’s why everybody expected me to score more than 10 goals in a season,” he said. “But as I’ve said, I didn’t care about scoring goals. I wanted to win games for the team. If I score it’s even better so this was good.”

The Leeds manager also had some positive words for goalkeeper debutant Kiko Casilla at full time.

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!