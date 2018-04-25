Klopp accepts he may have made Salah error as he purrs over Egyptian

Jurgen Klopp admits he may have blundered taking Mohamed Salah off early after Roma scored two-late goals to give them hope of the unlikeliest of Champions League comebacks.

Two brilliant goals for Mohamed Salah, taking his tally to 43 for the season, helped Liverpool race into a 5-0 lead in the Champions league semi-final first leg.

The Egyptian was then withdrawn – presumably with one eye on next week’s second leg – before the Italians scored two late goals to give them hope for the return fixture.

The Egypt international, who broke another of Ian Rush’s club records by scoring in a 33rd different match this season, curled one shot in off the angle of post and crossbar and then dinked a second over goalkeeper Alisson.

“Outstanding. The first goal is just a genius strike, he scored already a few like this, which makes clear it is no coincidence,” said Liverpool boss Klopp when asked to describe the forward’s contribution.

“What a player. If you think he is the best is the world, write it or say it. To be the best in the world you need to do it over a longer period, I think. The other two (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) are not bad.”

Salah was substituted before Roma’s late comeback and Klopp took full responsibility for any effect that may have had on the team.

“If anyone wants to say it is my mistake we conceded the two goals because I changed the striker, I have no problem with that,” he said.

“He was running all the time and it would not have helped us if he gets an injury.”

