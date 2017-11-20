Klopp addresses Spanish media over Coutinho to Barcelona talk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that the Reds have no desire to sell star midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League clash with Sevilla on Tuesday night, Klopp was asked about fresh rumours which claimed Barcelona had actually dropped their interest in the Brazilian in favour of a raid on Arsenal instead.

However, despite the story, Klopp remains defiant, saying what Liverpool want to do is the only thing that matters.

“In Spain, you are used to Barcelona and Real Madrid being linked with players,” he told reporters. “Phil is 100% at Liverpool.

“There was a lot of talk in the summer but once the window closed, we remained professional.

“The only way to be a successful team is to have good players.

“We have this team together and want to be successful together. Hopefully they can perform tomorrow.”