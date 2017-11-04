Klopp admits Can concern as PL rivals emerge as shock suitors

Liverpool could lose Emre Can to Premier League rivals Manchester City, according to reports.

The German is out of contract next summer and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that he will pen a new deal at Anfield.

Juventus have been persistently linked with a move for the midfielder, but now it seems he may have another option to remain in the Premier League with Calciomercato reporting he has caught the eye of City boss Pep Guardiola.

Speaking about Can’s situation at Liverpool, boss Jurgen Klopp recently said: “What could I do now? I could say, ‘yes, it is a big problem’ but it isn’t.

“I could say it is a big problem which we have to resolve now and put pressure on the player, put pressure on the club, but it makes no sense.

“We have to respect his contract is ending and that is how it is.

“I’ve said it a few times and I’ll say it again: it is our job to make this club as exciting as possible.

“He is also allowed to sign a contract [with Liverpool] in May as a player who is still already here. I have no problem with that.

“As long as Emre doesn’t give me one sign his mind is somewhere else I don’t have to talk about this, it is a normal thing in football.”