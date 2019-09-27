Klopp admits he is grateful for losing, as he opens up on Liverpool mindset

Jurgen Klopp admitted he’s been grateful for losing games in the Champions League after Liverpool’s superb run of Premier League form.

The Reds have won 15 straight Premier League games, including six this season, which has Klopp’s men on top of the table.

The Premier League record for consecutive victories is 18 – recorded by Man City under Pep Guardiola in August to Decemeber 2017 and while the Reds have that in their sights, Klopp is refusing to acknowledge it.

Asked at Friday’s news conference whether their winning run had an impact on their thinking, Klopp said: “We don’t think about it. The only moment I think about it is in press conferences.

“We don’t mention it, we don’t think about, it is just the next game. Thank God we lost time to time in the Champions League or other cup competitions, so we still know how it feels that is really important.

” We may change things if we lose a game.”

Klopp takes Liverpool to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane for the first time on Saturday and the German is looking forward to it and meeting Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“We just want to go to Sheffield and make their life as uncomfortable as possible,” added Klopp, who revealed how his team approach games despite being top of the table.

“We are considered as a top team we don’t want to behave like one. We want to behave like a challenger. The only advantage they will have is their stadium, it is not allowed they fight more, run more.

“We have to go there absolutely spot on and that’s the plan. We go there for the first time and I am really looking forward to it.”

“It’s incredible what he (Wilder) is doing. We are still analysing them and they are really interesting. Aggressive, good pressing when they have the ball are interesting patterns with overlapping centre-backs. Four years in England I don’t know all the clubs, but they are big.”

Klopp confirmed that Sadio Mane and Divock Origi both trained on Thursday and he also said Alisson is in a good way and trained with the other keepers.

The Brazil international has been sidelined with a calf injury since the opening match of the season on August 9.

It will come too late for him to be considered for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Sheffield United but he is set to rejoin the group 24 hours later as preparations start for the Champions League tie at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

“Alisson looks like he is close, but the final word is with the medical department,” said Klopp.

“He’s not in contention for tomorrow. Maybe he can train with the team from Sunday on. Really close.

“I’m not a doctor, I take their information. Alisson’s injury was serious but in the last two weeks he progressed really, really well.

“Credit to the medical department. They have waited long enough to start him training.”