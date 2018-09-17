Klopp admits he is in the dark over fitness of star Liverpool forward

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is in the dark about the fitness of Roberto Firmino ahead of their trip to PSG.

The club confirmed that Firmino suffered no serious injury to his eye after he was forced off in their 2-1 win against Tottenham.

The Brazil forward was taken to hospital for assessment but was later discharged, with the Reds saying he has “not been ruled out” of Tuesday’s opening Champions League group game against the Ligue 1 champions.

“No idea [of his fitness], to be honest. He is much better,” Klopp said ahead of his pre-PSG presser.

“We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don’t know in the moment.

“We are obviously in close contact with him and it improved already – but in this moment I can’t say if he will be available for tomorrow.

“Everyone saw the picture after the game. We were all shocked. When we had pictures of him in hospital it was a big relief.

“He will be fine, we just don’t know exactly when. Another 30 hours roundabout to the game. We will see how it develops.”

