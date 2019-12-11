Klopp admits he was left baffled by Mohamed Salah in Salzburg win

Jurgen Klopp admits he has “no idea” how Mohamed Salah squeezed the ball home from a near-impossible incredible, having earlier spurned some easier chances during Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

A header from former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Naby Keita and a brilliant, impossible-angle finish from Salah clinched a 2-0 victory in Austria and ensured they finished top of Group E.

Salah’s goal was his 20th in the Champions League and he is only the second player to reach that number in Europe’s elite competition, Steven Gerrard (30) being the first.

The goal was brilliant, fired in from the narrowest of angles with his weaker right foot, but what made it more remarkable was that he missed a hat-trick of far simpler chances up to that point.

Just over a minute after Keita had put them ahead Salah slid home a curling shot which virtually brushed the near post before creeping inside the far upright.

Klopp admitted to a tense first half, but was happy with how his side played, particularly in the second half and picked out after the match what had pleased him most in the win.

He told BT Sport: “What a team. What an effort. It was a tough game.

“They started so direct. They did so many smart things. We were ready to defend it. It was a very tense game.

Just Mo Salah scoring from a near impossible angle – and with his 'wrong' foot! 🤯 [Via @btsportfootball]pic.twitter.com/xkwVP7MwhB — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) December 11, 2019

“In the second half they couldn’t cope with the intensity. We scored two wonderful goals. We could have scored six or seven which is crazy. We won the group, we won the game, all good.”

“First half, we had to put a proper shift in. When we had the ball we had sitters and didn’t score. Then Mo [Salah] scored the most difficult situation of the whole night – he scored that goal.

“I have no idea [how]. With his quality, how he didn’t score one or two of the others I have no clue.

“So many sensational performances. This kind of attitude, it’s great. A tricky one but we did it.”

The one downside to the performance was defender Dejan Lovren being forced off for the second successive match with a hamstring problem.

However, the manager is hopeful it is only a recurrence of the cramp he suffered at Bournemouth on Saturday – especially as fellow centre-back Joel Matip appears to still be a couple of weeks away from recovering from a knee injury which has sidelined him for 12 matches.

“We hope it’s exactly the same like last time he felt something and we made a decision,” said the manager.

“It wasn’t cool. He played really well and was very important in those 55 minutes.

“We don’t know at the moment. Like last time, we have to see.”

