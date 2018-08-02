Klopp admits Liverpool new boy has him hugely excited

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool new boy Alisson Becker has already showed his new teammates why his signing is so important for the club.

The Brazil goalkeeper joined the Reds in a world-record £66million deal last month following a lengthy chase by Klopp.

The keeper, however, has only just linked up with his new teammates having been granted an extended break following Brazil’s World Cup exertions, where his side made the quarter-finals.

But having finally linked up with Liverpool, Alisson has quickly made an impression on his new club – not least his new boss Klopp, who is already a huge admirer.

“I’m very pleased [to be able to work with him], Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com. “But first of all it’s very important he can start now because the season starts in one and half weeks. Each player in the world needs training and time to adapt to his mates.

“We have two games to do that before we start, so it’s really good. He obviously has a real presence, he’s smart, he’s very nice and it’s good to have him around.

“It’s only positive, even the performances in training – which is not too important in the beginning – are already exceptional, so all good.”

Klopp has confirmed that Alisson will make his Liverpool debut in Saturday’s friendly with Napoli in Dublin.

