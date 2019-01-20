Klopp admits Salah error after Liverpool star notches landmark goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed a “world-class” Mohamed Salah after the Egypt international brought up his 50th Premier League goal in a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace.

The forward’s two goals made it 50 in 72 matches – the same as former Reds favourite Fernando Torres, an out-and-out striker – and a record only bettered by Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

“Exceptional achievement from a world-class player,” said Klopp.

“Wow, an outstanding number. I heard the names of the other players who got there a bit quicker – Alan Shearer, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole – good strikers as well eh?

“Maybe he would have scored more and earlier if I hadn’t played him on the right wing so often. My fault.

“But no, not bad. (He has) helped us a lot. It’s a typical win-win situation. He benefits from the style of play, and the boys benefit of course from his scoring desire. It’s cool.”

Klopp also praised the character of his players after bouncing back from Andros Townsend’s opening goal and then recovering again when James Tomkins made it 2-2 with 25 minutes to go.

However, they still needed to survive a manic conclusion which saw James Milner sent off for a second bookable offence on Wilfried Zaha before Sadio Mane and Eagles substitute Max Meyer traded goals.

Asked if he thought it was chaotic, Klopp said: “Oh yes. Someone asked me what was the main feeling, the main emotion at the final whistle. It was relief.

“I have known the boys since 2015 and I have found boys with outstanding character.

“It’s not the first time this season we had to do it, but today it was pretty special and I really liked it.”

