Klopp admits shootout hero Jones was not meant to take crucial penalty

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Curtis Jones was never even meant to take the penalty which saw Liverpool beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

In a scarcely believable game, Liverpool came from behind twice to clinch a dramatic 5-5 draw, before scoring all of their penalties to win the resulting shootout 5-4.

The decisive spot kick was scored by boyhood Liverpool fan Jones, who was making his first appearance at Anfield and showed composure beyond his years to ensure his side came out on top – after Caiomhin Kelleher had saved Dani Ceballos’ effort.

Reacting to a rollercoaster evening, Klopp told Sky Sports: “We made some mistakes, we played some average passes. We were too open at times.

“We can talk about tactics but who cares on a night like this? I hoped for the boys they would have a game to remember. What they did tonight, I lost it really.

“It’s like a dream to play for the first time at Anfield, but things might not be going right and you have to stay on track. All our goals we scored were wonderful.

“Kelleher is an outstanding talent. The crossing from Williams, he might not [have] thought he would play tonight.

“Jones… it was not my decision in the end for him to take the last penalty. When I saw the list [Divock] Origi was the taker of the last one and they changed it obviously.

“If you don’t win nobody remembers it in three years, if it works out the boys will remember it forever.”