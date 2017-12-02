Klopp admits that Liverpool man could make January exit

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Marko Grujic could be allowed to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old Serbian arrived from Red Star Belgrade in January of 2016 to become Klopp’s first signing for the Reds, but is not currently involved in Liverpool’s first-team setup.

His agent has already suggested he needs to engineer his client a move away from Anfield on a temporary basis and it seems the Liverpool boss is unlikely to stand in his way.

“He’s right, Marko deserves to play more now,” Klopp said. “If it’s not possible here then we need to think about it [a loan].”

“I like the boy a lot. He has made progress like hell. His heading is outstanding but he doesn’t make the squad a lot which isn’t the best thing for him for sure.

“We will think about it. We always want to help the players. First of all as a club we have to think about ourselves.

“I really see Marko in the future playing for Liverpool. But he’s not playing in the moment so we have to see what we can do to make it more likely that he comes through in the near future.”

