Jurgen Klopp will likely reject the possibility of trying to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Liverpool this summer, amid reports he has targeted a cut-price alternative in the shape of a Colombia star.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona midfielder Coutinho is unsettled in Spain and is looking to return to the Premier League after just over a year in LaLiga.

Reports on Sunday suggested the Brazilian was open to a return to England with Manchester United emerging as a top suitor to sign him, though should Liverpool come calling that might alter things for the former Anfield favourite.

However, it appears increasingly unlikely Klopp will blow the best part of Liverpool’s summer transfer budget to sign a star who was so desperate to push for an Anfield exit in the first place – especially as it’s also claimed he has another No 10 option in mind.

That’s because Liverpool will instead look to activate the €26m exit clause in the contract of Juan Carlos Quintero, according to reports in Spain.

Quintero has been in fine form for loan side River Plate this season and his displays have brought him to the attention of Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who was said to want him as a replacement for Mesut Ozil.

But according to Don Balon, Klopp also wants to sign Quintero and is ready to make a firm bid.

It’s claimed Klopp believes Quintero could prove a bargain signing for the Reds, with the player’s contract at parent club Porto containing a release clause of just €26m (£22.5m).

Quintero usually operates as a No 10, but is also adept at playing on the right wing and the Spanish outlet claims he has moved to the top of Klopp’s summer shopping list after favourable reports from Reds scouts.

That could also leave Liverpool with funds to sign a new striker – Timo Werner has been heavily linked – while highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt could also be targeted after he admitted he’d be open to a switch to Anfield this summer.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!