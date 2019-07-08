Klopp agent gives concerning update on links to Germany job

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has revealed that while the Liverpool boss is keen on managing Germany, he remains happy at Anfield for the time being.

The 52-year-old, who recently guided the Reds to Champions League glory and a second-placed Premier League finish, is considered one of the best managers working in world football today.

His current contract at Anfield expires in 2022 and while Liverpool chiefs are desperate for him to sign an extension, there have been reports that Klopp may want to take a break from football to avoid a ‘burnout’.

He has been linked with the top jobs at Real Madrid and back in his homeland with Bayern Munich, but his agent Marc Kosicke suggests Klopp’s heart lies with his national team.

He told Welt: “Jurgen himself once said that in the event that Joachim Low someday no longer wants to be the national coach and it would be possible for him do that, this is an option for him.”

However, Kosicke has reassured Reds fans that Klopp is staying put, for the short-term at least.

“Liverpool would even like to extend it (his current contract),” he added.

“He felt again at the recent celebrations [after winning the Champions League] what a great club Liverpool is and that he is in the right place at the right time.

“Jurgen is currently not affordable. But it is difficult to measure the transfer fee in his case anyway.

“How is this going to work for a coach who has increased the club’s value from nearly £900million to just under £2.8billion? That is not how it works.”

