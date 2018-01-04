Klopp and Liverpool reject paltry Juventus offer for Emre Can

Juventus have been told in no uncertain terms that they have no chance of signing Emre Can this month after the Serie A champions reportedly tried to sign him on the cheap.

The Germany midfielder has long been linked with a move to Juventus and with his contract at Anfield due to expire at the end of the season, Can is very much a man in demand.

Reports earlier in the week even suggested Jose Mourinho was hoping to make history by luring the player to Old Trafford on a free transfer. And while that seems far fetched, a move to Juventus does seem very much on the cards.

Reports in the Italian media suggests Juventus remain keen to get a deal done this month and have contacted Liverpool with their initial offer. However, having made an opening approach of €5.5million, the offer hasn’t gone down too well at Anfield, with the Reds seeing the offer for Can as something of an insult.

And the report in Tuttosport goes as far to say that Jurgen Klopp will put a block on Can leaving Anfield this month, regardless of any improved bid from Juventus. Indeed, it’s claimed Liverpool would prefer to keep him until the summer and gamble on losing him on a free transfer in the likely event he doesn’t extend his contract.

With Liverpool having seen efforts to bring in Naby Keita to Anfield also blocked, the Reds see no point in weakening their hand now as they bid for further progress in the Champions League and also look to secure a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Liverpool are protecting a 16-match unbeaten run and Can has become very much a regular in Klopp’s side.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.