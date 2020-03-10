Jurgen Klopp gets angry with reporter after Coronavirus questioning

Jurgen Klopp let a reporter know his feelings after the Liverpool boss was probed about the Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Serie A have announced a shut down and various Champions League games will be played behind closed doors, while LASK have confirmed their Europa League match against Manchester United on Thursday would have to be played without supporters present following Austrian government advice.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid a Madrid-based reporter asked Klopp if he was afraid of his players “being exposed” to the virus, which is spreading throughout the world.

Klopp was angry with the question and said: “Are you from Madrid?”

“I’m from Argentina, but live in Madrid, but I’m not playing football tomorrow,” replied the ESPN reporter.

“Are you concerned in your city? That is not that special, playing football is not special, we are not the society, we are part of it and we should all be worried.

“That’s exactly the thing I don’t like, you sit there and ask this. You are concerned, but is football worth it to travel? You fly from Madrid, why not stay there? But you think football is worth travelling for. We can sort this with football.

“Your job is to transport information and I hope you do it better than you ask questions. It really gets me angry when you ask me a question and suggest I have a problem that you don’t have.

“The players at the moment are all healthy. Twenty two players not shaking hands is not a sign for society. Are we all in the same boat?”

Klopp had already been asked about the virus – in fact it was the first question posed to him at Melwood.

“It’s not about me as a manager, it’s about being a human being. Some things are more important than football and we realised that in this moment. We need time to find a solution for that. I don’t know enough,” said Klopp.

“Whatever will be decided, we will respect. It’s clear that we will accept that but I don’t know how much sense it will make in this moment. That is how it is.”

Klopp did speak about the game and said Alisson will miss out again through injury, but did confirm Jordan Henderson is fit, but refused to reveal whether he would feature.

“Hendo is ready but if we do that, I don’t know… or maybe I know and I don’t say!” said Klopp.

“Ali will not be ready for Monday,” added Klopp.

“It’s half-time for us. We use that normally in a critical way. Second half we learn from situations and improve.

“This time we had three weeks, not 15 mins. We want to use that time. It is much clearer than before. Couple of advantages they had are now there for us.”