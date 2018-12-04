Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned by Roberto Firmino’s drop off in form at Liverpool.

There have been calls from Reds fans to rest the Brazil forward, who has struggled to hit top form in recent weeks.

Firmino has managed just five goals and two assists this season with just one goal or assist in his last nine Premier League games.

Klopp though is well aware of the attributes the 27-year-old brings to Liverpool, even when he is not at his best and at Melwood on Tuesday he made it clear he was not concerned.

“It’s completely normal. It’s not that he’s playing his best football in every second,” said Klopp, whose men face Burnley at Tuerf Moor on Wednesday night.

“You have moments when you fly and moments when you have to work and come again – nothing to worry about, just a normal football season.”

Klopp admitted that he will have to make checks on Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League fixture.

“Sadio and Robbo we need to have another look today,” added Klopp.

“Sadio has an awful cut on his foot, it’s been stitched. He’s walking in flip flops but we don’t play in flip flops.”

Speaking about the threat that Burnley pose, he added: “We know about the specific challenge – Burnley is a tough place to go.

“We have to make sure we are ready. Burnley had the killer competition of playing in the Europa League qualifiers.

Now they are 100% in the league. There are no easy games.”