Klopp asked if Salah has exceeded expectations at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has refused to say if the form of Mohamed Salah had surprised him since the Egyptian’s arrival at Liverpool.

The winger has been in incredible form since his arrival at Anfield from Roma and will be key to the Reds’ success or otherwise during Tuesday’s Champions League clash in Seville.

Asked whether the £36.7million club record summer signing had exceeded expectations with 14 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions Klopp said: “He has reached them at least, that’s clear.

“I like Mo and his goals but we don’t have to talk about that as it’s in the past. I’m more interested in his statistics tomorrow night.

“It was not luck that he scored, he gets fantastic goals. He could build confidence off this.”

Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer with nine goals and earlier on Tuesday, his compatriot Mido suggested the Egyptian was a transfer target for Real Madrid.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.