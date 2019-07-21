Klopp asks Liverpool to explore idea of signing 117-goal Dortmund star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on the idea of sealing a reunion with Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, a report claims.

Reus spent part of his youth career with Dortmund before moving away, however it was Klopp who convinced him to return to the Westfalenstadion in 2012.

The Bundesliga giants reached the Champions League final the first season after his return, while Reus has since gone on to establish himself as one of the league’s best creative players.

Klopp left Dortmund in 2015 and took the Liverpool job, but the Germany international recently stated his belief that Klopp’s influence during his time with BVB still has a lasting impact.

The admiration is seemingly mutual though, and according to Spanish outlet Don Balon Klopp has asked Liverpool to examine the possibility of bringing Reus to Anfield.

The 30-year-old has amassed 117 goals and 75 assist for BVB, however there would be questions as to whether he would represent an upgrade on their current options of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, given his ability to play across the front or as a No 10, the player could well be seen as strong competition in his Liverpool squad, were Klopp to make a move.

Reus has also played as a centre-forward before, a position Klopp could look to strengthen in light of Daniel Sturridge’s departure, but Dortmund would surely be unwilling to part with another prized asset given Christian Pulisic’s recent move to Chelsea.

