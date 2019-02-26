Klopp bats off Liverpool claims as he demands one thing from players

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to quickly forget about their inability to beat Manchester United and focus instead on taking maximum points in their next two matches.

The Reds were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, and although the point was enough to help Liverpool return to the summit, there were plenty who felt it was an opportunity missed given the injuries United faced on the day.

Klopp readily admits Liverpool wasted a golden chance to claim all three points at the home of their rivals as details of his foul-mouthed rant were revealed.

And amid claims Liverpool are struggling to beat world-class sides this season – the Reds have just one win from five matches in total against Man City, PSG (who they have each played twice) and Bayern Munich – Klopp has demanded his players focus on this week’s double header at home to Watford and away at Everton, rather than dwell on what-might-have-been.

“Absolutely [it could be a valuable point]. That’s completely OK,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“Just, I don’t want to close my eyes to the situation, because if United are beatable on the day, you have to do it – and we didn’t. So that’s still [in my thoughts] somewhere.

“But of course I’m fine with the point. Let’s carry on. There was so much talk about the game again, like Bayern – world-class teams. Now we didn’t score twice against world-class teams, that happened to a lot of other teams as well.

“The situation is like it is. In the table we are in a very good position and now we have to make sure we use that on the pitch.

“It was a difficult game. I still think we should have done better, 100 per cent. We will work on that.

“We don’t have a lot of time [to prepare] for the Watford game but we play at home and hopefully our people will help us.”

Liverpool are likely to utilise a change in formation against Watford, amid fears Roberto Firmino faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury.

