Klopp beaming as he highlights Andy Robertson’s Liverpool growth

Jurgen Klopp has spoken with great pride after seeing the progress Andy Robertson has made in a Liverpool shirt over the past month.

The £8million summer signing from Hull made only three appearances in the first four months of the season but injury to Alberto Moreno gave him an opportunity and his display in the 4-3 win over Manchester City last time out was his best since arriving.

“A lot of you (media) were in doubt about Alberto Moreno before the season and thought we needed to bring in a new full-back, which we did with Andy Robertson,” Klopp said.

“He was a nice prospect, it was clear he was a big talent and offensively skilled.

“Andy stepped up and did a really fantastic job. It’s really nice as a manager to be part of it, to see a player do that.”

