Jurgen Klopp is ‘pushing’ for a potential transfer in the forward ranks after Liverpool opened negotiations with a thrilling young forward, according to a report.

Liverpool fans could be forgiven for feeling a little left out in the current window. Man City and Chelsea both smashed their club-record deals when signing Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku respectively. Man Utd, meanwhile, are poised to secure the remarkable return of Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Reds did splash out £36m on Ibrahima Konate. But beyond the Frenchman, Liverpool have kept their powder dry.

When asked about the club’s transfer plans in what little remains of the window, Klopp said on Friday: “Do I expect a busy four days for us? Not really, but you never know.

“How much does it (signings from other clubs) change things? The options did not get worse for some teams, that is clear. There are so many different reason ways to win a football game, it is not all about bringing in new players.”

The German’s words would suggest Liverpool will not be drawn into making a move for the sake of it. However, according to Caught Offside, the Reds have identified a target who they seemingly deem worthy of pursuit.

They report that Liverpool have ‘opened talks’ with Championship side Reading regarding 20-year-old forward, Femi Azeez.

The right winger has enjoyed a superb start to the new campaign, notching twice in their opening four encounters.

Klopp is described as ‘pushing for Azeez’s arrival at Anfield.’ Personal terms are not yet agreed, though remarkably, the article claims the forward could be offered ‘£75,000-per-week’.

That particular figure should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt. Nonetheless, a move for a player of Azeez’s age and profile would make sense on paper and be in-keeping with owners FSG’s modest spending.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp claimed even Thomas Tuchel will be surprised at the levels of success he has achieved thus far ahead of a crunch Liverpool v Chelsea clash this weekend.

Tuchel’s success at Stamford Bridge has virtually been immediate. He took an underachieving squad to the Champions League final and helped the club secure their second success in the competition.

Klopp never harboured any doubts as to whether his fellow countryman would be a success in England or not. However, he did claim even Tuchel will be surprised as to how quickly it has all unfolded.

“What he did at Chelsea is exceptional,” added Klopp. “I was never in doubt he would have a massive impact.

“Not even he would have expected it to happen that quickly. He won the UEFA coach of the year and really deserved it.

“The combination of financial wealth and football knowledge is always a threat for us. What they are doing is really good. Thomas is an exceptional manager and coach all my respect.”

