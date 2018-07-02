Klopp believes new Salah deal proves two key factors for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has been reflecting on Liverpool’s decision to hand Mohamed Salah a new contract at Anfield – and believes the news reflects extremely well on the club.

The Egyptian moved to Merseyside from Roma last June and went on to win the Premier League Golden Boot, scoring 32 times and in turn setting a new benchmark in a single 38-game season.

Salah also came to the fore during Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final and Liverpool have ended any speculation about his future – although they have not disclosed the length of the deal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said on the club’s official website: “I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

“We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions – we are working hard together to achieve this.”

Klopp added: “When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.

“Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment.

“The key thing to remember is the best thing about Mo is that he never sees himself as being more important than the team or anyone else within it. He recognises his teammates and this club helped him achieve individual success last season. He sees the individual awards come because he is part of something bigger that is special.

“Mo reflects where we are as a team, I think. Last season was special with many special moments – but we want more.

“We want to be more successful and achieve more together – as the supporters sang so loudly, ‘we’re never gonna stop’. This has to be the attitude individually and collectively.”

Liverpool’s hopes of a sixth European Cup were dealt a blow by Salah suffering a shoulder injury in the first half of the final against Real Madrid, who triumphed 3-1 in Kiev.

The problem forced him to miss Egypt’s World Cup opener against Uruguay and though he scored against Russia and Saudi Arabia, the African nation crashed out in the group stage.

The 26-year-old’s efforts in 2017-18, where he scored 44 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions, saw him awarded both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

It is understood Salah has signed a five-year deal with no release clause.

Salah expressed his delight over the new deal in a video posted on Liverpool’s official social media accounts.

Salah said: “Hello to Liverpool fans, I’m very happy to say I have signed a new contract with the club.

“My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also you, our supporters.

“I know we can achieve a lot of things together (and) I’m looking forward to seeing you. See you soon.”

More from Planet Sport:

Andy Murray explains reasoning behind Wimbledon withdrawal (Tennis365)

The players signed by Sunderland’s last 10 managers & how they fared (Planet Football)