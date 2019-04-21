Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his side after their 2-0 win over Cardiff to move back top of the Premier League.

A rare Georginio Wijnaldum strike in the 57th minute eased Liverpool nerves before substitute James Milner slotted home a penalty nine minutes from time.

The victory – the sixth successive time Liverpool have won a Premier League game by scoring the winner in the second half – saw them reclaim top spot from Manchester City after the champions had beaten Tottenham on Saturday.

Liverpool now hold a two-point advantage, but the lead could change hands again on Wednesday when City play their game in hand against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It was Liverpool’s ninth consecutive win in all competitions and gave them a new Premier League points tally, beating the 86 that Rafael Benitez’s side managed in the 2008-09 season.

“It was prepared to be a proper banana skin and we knew that, the boys were unbelievable. It was clear, difficult for all of us,” Klopp told the BBC.

“The weather changed and made it much more intense. We knew we had to stay patient and do the right things. It was very dry on the pitch so passing was not very easy. The boys didn’t get frustrated, we had wonderful chances in the first half but we knew if we continued we would have chances.

“It was brilliant how we scored the goals. No doubt a penalty, he grabs him five or six times.

“I only know about me and I didn’t feel it (the pressure) we have to do it like we do it. We cannot change it. The boys try really with all they have, we only speak about the things we have to do.

“Their attitude is outstanding and it’s a tough season but a very positive one as well.”

On Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal: “We have our routines, at half-time the boys spoke about it. It was all credit to the boys, we didn’t train it, they spoke about it and did it in the game.”