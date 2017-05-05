Klopp calls for calm over Liverpool Can contract talks

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool fans that Emre Can’s contract talks are progressing well, with him expecting a ‘positive’ outcome.

Can scored one of the goals of the season in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Watford last week, although speculation has persisted over his future as his current deal begins to wear down.

However, Klopp has urged supporters to relax, telling reporters in his Friday press conference: “After his bicycle kick probably everyone wants him to stay.

“I think it is no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club and that is a completely normal situation.

“We are in talks and there is absolutely no pressure. It is all good. It is two partners with big respect for each other.

“If we can keep good players that makes sense for development and he is one of these good players. I am quite positive.”

Regarding Can’s development as a player this season, Klopp joked: “His biggest improvement is that his bicycle kicks are much better than before!”