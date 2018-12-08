Jurgen Klopp hailed hat-trick hero Mo Salah after the Liverpool forward scored a superb hat-trick in a 4-0 thumping of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Klopp’s men were in cruise control throughout against a below-par Cherries side at the Vitality Stadium, with Salah once in the opening period and twice in the 2nd half, while Steve Cook scored an own goal in Liverpool’s romp.

Speaking about the Egyptian after the match, Klopp told Sky Sports: “He was absolutely brilliant from the very first moment, he was really on fire.

“It was nice for him to score three goals in a game, we all know how big his desire to score goals is.”

As for the game itself, the Reds chief added: “It was a very mature game. It was a very controlled first half, we scored a goal and controlled the game. We were not completely happy with the rhythm. We made changes and wanted to do more but there was a lot of good counter pressing.

“Mo scored a fantastic second goal. He did brilliantly and the fourth one was brilliant, completely calm. Then Adam (Lallana) and (Sadio) Mane come on and we played brilliant football that was exactly as we wanted.

“Bournemouth have had a really good season, coming here, winning in the manner we did was quite special.”

