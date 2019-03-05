The pressure of the Premier League title race is starting to get to Jurgen Klopp, according to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

The former Arsenal man reckons the German has shown in his recent demeanour – when he appeared to get agitated by the sarcastic applause from an Everton ball-boy – as well as his strange substitutions, that he is starting to panic.

Klopp was also in a prickly mood when questioned after the game when he made a pedantic comment about why playing FIFA on a PlayStation is not the same as playing football.

Klopp’s side have seen a seven-point advantage at the summit evaporate after Liverpool were held to a goalless draw against Everton on Sunday.

Four draws in their last six Premier League games have let Manchester City seize the initiative at the summit of the Premier League; Graeme Souness has spoken of his concern at their recent struggles.

Merson, a title winner during his time at Arsenal, knows what it takes to become champions of England – and he reckons the warning signs are there for Klopp and Liverpool.

“Jurgen Klopp is panicking,” said Merson on The Debate.

“Getting uptight in his press conference about Manchester City… don’t worry about Man City, just concentrate on what you’re doing.

“Panic is setting in, as shown by his substitutions, bringing on Adam Lallana for Sadio Mane – you’ve got to win that game.

“Everton were never going to win the game – they had settled for a point. James Milner coming on… I like him, but you’ve got to win the game.

“You’ve got Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri on the bench. I’ve been a manager myself and sometimes you sit there after a game and think ‘I shouldn’t have done that’.”

Merson on striker struggles

The goals have also dried up a little for Reds talisman Mohamed Salah in recent weeks and Merson is concerned not just about his drought, but also by the composure – or lack of – shown by Liverpool’s front three in recent matches.

“They looked nervous,” he added.

“When they broke, everyone is starting to think when they receive the ball. Before, at the start of the season, they were breaking through and it was all off the cuff.

“They have got to get back to playing with freedom and with smiles on their faces. They don’t have to be nervous – they won’t let in a lot of goals as they have an unbelievable defence.

“Manchester City won’t win all nine games – I’ll be shocked if they won all nine.”

