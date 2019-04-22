Jurgen Klopp promised Liverpool’s focus after reclaiming top spot in the Premier League will be on preparing for their game with Huddersfield and not on this week’s Manchester derby.

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Cardiff on Sunday moved them on to 88 points, two more than title rivals Manchester City with three games left to play.

But City can reclaim pole position by winning their game in hand against neighbours Manchester United – who were thrashed 4-0 at Everton on Sunday – at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Boss Klopp said: “Some people up in Liverpool might ask us if we are thinking about Barcelona (in the Champions League semi-final) or some b******t like that.

“We will be completely focused on Huddersfield (on Friday), but up to then we have to rest and recover and prepare.

“On Wednesday there is a game as well. When we played Manchester United, they were in a much better moment than they are now and that was 0-0. We will see what comes out of that game, but we have no influence on other games.

“If United get a point and we go to Newcastle thinking we have it, then we could get knocked there.

“We just have to stay focused on our things, that’s what has worked so well so far and there is no reason we should change that.”