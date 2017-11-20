Klopp claims Liverpool star has done something he’s never seen before

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Alberto Moreno’s transformation from Liverpool misfit to first-team regular.

Moreno joined the Reds from Sevilla in 2014 and despite making a bright start to his Anfield career the Spaniard made a number of high-profile errors that would eventually see him relegated to bench duty.

Indeed, the 25-year-old had to watch on last season as makeshift left-back James Milner filled his position.

Moreno, however, has responded to his benching in fine style and has arguably been Liverpool’s most consistent defender this season, fighting off competition from Milner and summer signing Andrew Robertson.

And Klopp has been hugely impressed, telling the club’s official website: “I never had something like this, I never had it to be honest.

“This season is not a surprise, the surprise is how he dealt with last season. There was not one bad word in the whole season.

“Yes, he was in my office, yes, he asked what he could do better, and we spoke about the things he had to do better.

“On the other hand, Milly played really well and he’s a machine, he could play every two days, so there was not a lot of reasons to make the change then he had no rhythm.

“I felt that it was unfair after the season, I thought, ‘Damn, we didn’t use him often enough’.

“Before the season, he came to my office and asked again and I told him we get another full-back but it was not the plan for Milly to be in the full-back race again so you decide what happens – and he decided it.

“He’s now a much better defender, that’s how it is, he’s a brilliant footballer.

“When you see him shooting here, you think he cannot shoot – he shoots like crazy! It’s unbelievable how good he is! In the games so far, obviously, it didn’t settle.

“How he reacted on last year is really, really good.”

