Klopp claims new role brought out best in Liverpool attacker

Jurgen Klopp believes that Xherdan Shaqiri’s new role in Liverpool’s win over Red Star Belgrade brought out the best in the attacker.

The Reds were in a rampant mood as they cruised past the Serbian outfit 4-0 at Anfield in the Champions League, thanks to a brace from Mo Salah, plus Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane strikes.

Klopp tinkered with his starting XI to try and find a formula for more goals, with Swiss star Shaqiri playing more of an attacking midfield role and Mo Salah pushed through the middle.

That move seemed to work as the former Stoke man was involved in two first-half goals before being taken off to a standing ovation on the hour mark.

“With Shaq, it’s like he’s involved in pretty much everything,’ Klopp told BT Sport. “He was especially decisive around the first goal, I think he won the ball back in the counter-press situation, got it back, played then this fantastic channel ball to Robbo.

“The second one, I have to watch it back, I don’t know how he touched the ball to Mo but it was Shaq. Just a really nice footballer. That helped of course.

“In these games there’s just a lot of work to do to come on in these situations, because they have this build up, it’s pretty long, and then the two wingers have to be really close for second balls, and then in another moment they have to immediately be between the lines so it’s quite a job and I think he did really well.”

Klopp was also full of praise for Shaqiri’s fellow Liverpool new boy Fabinho, who put in an excellent performance against Red Star. Read the full story here.

