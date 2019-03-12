Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows he has to deliver a trophy at some point but insists he does not feel the pressure of doing so.

The Reds boss said only a few people could “throw him out the club” and currently everyone was “on the same page”.

Klopp has lost two finals in his time in charge of the Reds – including last season’s Champions League final – and faces Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday looking to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg.

Domestically they trail Manchester City by a point, despite losing just once, as they seek to win the league title for the first time in 29 years.

But while the scrutiny will only intensify if they do not come through the clash on his return to his homeland Klopp insists he does not feel it.

“The pressure and titles? We don’t set that pressure,” he said.

“We want to become champions, we are not stupid, but we don’t experience this pressure.

“The atmosphere is great in the city and at the club. If people say I need to produce success I know that but there is no pressure.

“There are only a few people who can throw me out of the club and everything is fine. We are on the same page.

“We have the strongest competition here (in Germany) to play and also the Premier League against Manchester City but we are a young team and we can develop further.

“If we deserve to win, if we play good football, it could mean the world to us. But it is only one game, a very important game, and more important games will come.”