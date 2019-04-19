Klopp claims two Liverpool stars are helping bust stereotypes

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that star winger Mohamed Salah is a role model in so many ways after being named as one of the top 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

On Wednesday, Liverpool soaked up considerable first-half pressure from Porto before picking them off in the counter-attack in the second half, but Warnock’s physical side will present an entirely different challenge.

“We are all aware of the difficulties of Sunday,” Klopp said. “Cardiff are used to defending with all they have. They are outstanding on set-pieces, they have a lot of physical power and they make life uncomfortable.”

Salah once again played a starring role in Wednesday’s win, teeing up Sadio Mane for the opener and then scoring the second.

It came on the day that Time magazine listed the Egyptian in their top 100 most influential people in the world, and Klopp said Liverpool were lucky to have him.

“He is a role model in so many different ways,” he said. “It’s really, really nice to have him, not only him but Sadio as well. They are both Muslims and they live that in a world where these things are so often discussed in a dangerous manner, where we think they are all like this or all like that.

“We know it’s not true but it’s nice to have someone around who is full of joy, full of love doing what he’s doing.

“He’s very influential with us and if somebody thought he’s very influential with the rest of the world then good.”

While Liverpool were cruising to a 4-1 win in Porto, title rivals City suffered a dramatic exit from the Champions League when a stoppage-time goal in a remarkable 4-3 epic against Tottenham was ruled out by VAR.

Klopp said he could not know if the game would affect City either positively or negatively for the rest of the season, but said he could only feel sympathy for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“It was unbelievable, eh? Seeing that I just really felt for them,” he said. “That’s how it is. Everybody thought the ball was in and the whole stadium is celebrating.

“I know some people say without VAR it’s a clear goal but it was offside in that moment, nobody really doubts that, but that’s tough to take I’m 100 per cent sure.”