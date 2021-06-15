A rarely seen Liverpool star who has done nothing but impress over the last three years has hinted his future may need to be away from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is one of the most revered men in the city of Liverpool. The German arrived on Merseyside six years ago and set about revitalising a club that were seemingly directionless. The club’s maiden Premier League trophy was lifted 12 months ago, and despite a poor showing last year, Klopp’s standing is as strong as ever.

Fans rarely question the charismatic German, but rarely using one player in particular has raised eyebrows.

Welsh winger Harry Wilson has been shipped out on loan for the last three-and-a-half seasons. On each occasion with Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff, the 24-year-old has impressed. Yet when pre-season rolls around, talk always turns to where Wilson will move to next.

Now, speaking to Wales Online (via Goal), Wilson has acknowledged his chances of gametime at Liverpool are bleak when explaining why he sought another loan exit last season.

“Going into the season, I had the Euros in my head,” said Wilson. “I knew that was coming at the end of the season.

“I knew I had to be somewhere where I was going to play regular football, make sure I had the minutes that I wanted. Being at Liverpool I wasn’t going to get that.

“When the chance to go on loan came around, I knew I had to take it. To play for Cardiff, a Welsh team, was a great honour for me.

“This season, there were a lot of ups and downs. I think we started fairly well. We had a bit of a sticky spell in the middle, a change of manager, but then the last 12 or 13 games I feel I did well. I played regularly and scored a few towards the end.

“I was happy with the way the season finished and the minutes I got throughout.”

Wilson sets date on future decision

Wilson has been predicted by one pundit to generate a significant windfall if a permanent sale is sanctioned.

Whether Wilson wishes to move on permanently is unclear, though he did admit he will seek a resolution over his long-term future once Euro 2020 concludes.

He added: “When you come away with Wales, I only ever focus on the next game because I feel if you are to think about anything else you’d be silly, you can get distracted so my focus here is fully on Wales and making sure we get as far in this competition as we can.

“Once the competition has finished that’s when I’ll think about what’s happening at club level.”

