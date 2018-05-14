Klopp confident key Liverpool man will be fit for CL final
Jurgen Klopp fully expects James Milner to shake off injury and return to full fitness ahead of the Champions League final with Real Madrid later this month.
The Liverpool vice-captain was conspicuous by his absence on Sunday as the Reds beat Brighton 4-0 to secure their place among Europe’s elite again next season.
It was the first time Milner had missed out on a place in Liverpool’s matchday squad this season, with Dominic Solanke the chief beneficiary as he was afforded a rare start.
However, Klopp is clearly unflustered over Milner’s fitness ahead of the Kiev showdown with the two-times defending champions as he told the club’s website: “It’s a little injury. It’s serious enough to put him out on Sunday; he couldn’t train the whole week.
“We hope it [the injury] will work out. But we had to accept it and we had to think about solutions. That’s the solution: Dom was in the team. Now we can go.”
Milner’s importance to Liverpool cannot be stated enough. The Reds’ No 7 has been in brilliant form over the second half of the season and this year became the first person in a single Champions League season to claim nine assists.
