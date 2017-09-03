Klopp claims Coutinho saga ended exactly as Liverpool planned

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Philippe Coutinho will be welcomed back into Liverpool’s squad after the international break.

The mercurial Brazilian handed in a transfer request last month as he sought to push through a move to Barcelona, but with the transfer failing to materialise, Coutinho was forced to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool rejected three bids – believed to be £72million, £90.4million and £114.2million for the 25-year-old – with the player having missed all five games of the season for the Reds so far.

And amid reports the player is unhappy at being forced to stay, Klopp will meet with Coutinho this week in a bid to convince him to focus his energies back on Liverpool.

And now Klopp has confirmed he has set his sights on reintegrating Coutinho within his squad.

Speaking after he returned to the Mainz dugout for Nikolce Noveski’s testimonial on Saturday, Klopp revealed that Coutinho should return to his selection later this month.

He also hinted that while his previous club, Borussia Dortmund, struggled to hold on to their key names, Liverpool are in a far stronger position with Coutinho.

“We have our situation and Dortmund had a different one,” he told SPORT1, in quotes translated by This is Anfield.

“You shouldn’t believe everything that has been written by the press, or said by TV channels.

“Offers here and offers there, and a minute after that it should already be over. We are not at George Orwell, where everyone has everything immediately.

“We have exactly the situation that we wanted and no other: we still have a really good player in the squad.”

Coutinho, and Reds teammate Roberto Firmino, are expected back in England some time on Wednesday after Brazil’s clash with Colombia in Barranquilla.

Liverpool make the short trip to tackle Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if the player is included in the matchday squad.