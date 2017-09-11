Klopp confirms Coutinho will feature for Liverpool v Sevilla

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Phillipe Coutinho is in contention to feature in Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday.

The Brazilian is now back in full training at Melwood, and having been overlooked for the weekend’s 5-0 hammering at Manchester City, Klopp has confirmed Coutinho could play a part against Sevilla.

“[Leaving Coutinho out against Man City] was a decision made with the season in mind,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“He came back from a long flight, after two substitute appearances and three weeks without training.

“We play on Wednesday, we play on Saturday, we play, play, play, play, play. I will have the situation all the time now over the next three or four weeks.

“We thought it best to give him three or four days proper training and then he’ll be available for us, which is very good news. Phil is a fantastic player, and hopefully we can use him as quickly as possible.”

The match against the La Liga giants will offer the Reds the chance to avenge their 2016 Europa League final defeat, but more importantly, Klopp will hope they can get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start after a difficult match at the Etihad on Saturday.

And with Sadio Mane seeing red on Saturday and facing a domestic suspension, Coutinho’s return will be a timely one for the Reds.