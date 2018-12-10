Klopp confirms he will alter tactics, as he opens up on job offer

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will make tactical changes for Tuesday’s final Champions League clash with Napoli at Anfield.

Liverpool need to beat the Serie A side to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition and the German coach is hoping for another special night at Anfield.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 in Napoli in October and asked if he would alter his tactics for the return game on Tuesday, Klopp gave very little away.

“Yes, we will make tactical changes, and we will try to help create an atmosphere that is special,” said a smiling Klopp.

Klopp hopes his side’s home form will make up for their three defeats on the road in Group C.

He said: “We knew after the Napoli game it was not good and Belgrade was not any better.

“So far at home we have been good and we need to be even better tomorrow. I told the boys if nothing special happens with a referee decision we will get what we deserve.

“We caused the situation, we are responsible for the situation, but we still have the chance to go through and that is pretty special. I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a big opportunity for us to put it right.”

“We really need to make sure we are ready for that game tomorrow and it is a big game.

“We all know the results we need and it is quite difficult. If something special is possible it is here and that is why we should try it.”

Klopp was also asked about Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis’ claims that he tried to employ Klopp while he was at Dortmund.

“I still have a contract, three and a half years, not sure if anybody wants me after that. I like Italy, Italian food, but unfortunately I don’t speak your language,” added Klopp.

“The only problem is Aurelio is quite chatty! I don’t think I have ever told anyone about that conversation!”