Klopp makes Henderson assurances after confirming injury news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson’s season is over due to a knee injury.

Henderson was forced off in the midweek win over Brighton following a collision with Yves Bissouma in the 80th minute but the Reds boss revealed surgery is not needed and expects the midfielder to return in time for next season.

Klopp said: “Hendo is the best possible of all bad news: it is a knee injury but no surgery needed but he will not play any more in the latter stages of this season but I am pretty positive he will start with us the new season.”

But Klopp insisted the skipper will still be the man that lifts the Premier League trophy.

He added: “It was an awful moment when he went down with injury.

“You saw he knew something happened which shouldn’t have happened.

“It was a real mood killer. He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy.”

The German did though reveal that Dejan Lovren is fit and available once more.

“Dejan Lovren is in full training now and is available,” added the Reds boss.

Klopp’s men entertain Burnley in a rare 3pm kick-off at Anfield on Saturday and the boss had nothing but praise for the Clarets.

Respect for Burnley

“Burnley have been exceptional. They have some contract issues too so they have a small squad and play every three days.

“I have so much respect for the results that they have got. We play a team with a brilliant attitude. Good defending and a lot of fights for second balls.

“They will fight like a Sean Dyche team and we will need to be ready for that.

“Because how he sets it up and how competitive they are every year. With injuries and setbacks that is incredibly difficult (to get 50 points).

“I came to the country and you go to a place like Burnley and they fight for all they have. It is emotional on the sideline.

“We don’t have relationship as we meet only couple of times. More you learn of this league I couldn’t respect more what he is doing.”