Klopp provides worrying update over Liverpool star Emre Can

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Emre Can‘s season is over due to a back injury, which could mean he has played his final game for Liverpool.

The Germany star has missed the club’s last three games after being forced off in the win over Watford, and failed to return to training ahead of the Champions League quarter-final 2nd-leg clash against Manchester City.

Klopp had indicated that he was still confident of Can returning in May but speaking to Sky Sport Germany in the build-up to the game at City, it would appear that his opinion has changed.

Asked whether Can’s campaign was over, the Reds chief simply replied: “Yes.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

If the 24-year-old is indeed out for the remainder of the campaign then that would more than likely mean that the game against Watford was his final appearance for the club.

Can has just three months remaining of his Liverpool contract and is expected to leave on a free transfer, despite Klopp admitting that he wants the midfielder to stay.

Can has made 166 appearances for the Reds since signing from Bayer Leverkusen for a bargain £10million in 2014 and has been strongly tipped to join Juventus or return to his homeland with Bayern Munich.